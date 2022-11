Not Available

Jack Johnson and Friends - Best of Kokua Festival is a live album by singer-songwriter Jack Johnson released in Germany on April 13, 2012, and worldwide on April 17, 2012. All songs on the album were recorded live during the six years (2004-8 & 2010) of Kokua Festivals. 100% of the profits from this release will be going to fund the Kokua Hawaii Foundation which supports environmental, art, and music education around the world.