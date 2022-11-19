Jack Johnson - Live Earth

Not Available

Jack Johnson, a Jimmy Buffet-type whose lyrics were as appropriate as could be. He seemed to be more of an environmentalist than the other activist acts heard throughout the day, who were mostly anti-war. “How many train wrecks do we need to see/Its bad and getting worse/Where did all the good people go?” Other lyrics, and these are rough takes on the fly, included “Traffic in the sky and its not getting better/It’s enough to make me cry/How could we have known/Its not so hard to tell.” He pointed out a sticker on his guitar that read climatecounts.org where you can check out how big companies rate environmentally.