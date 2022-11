Not Available

Based on a true story, this film by JCFilms follows the path of the Jonah Family in remembrance of the loss of their son, Jack, to a heroin overdose. The film brings awareness to the drug/opioid crisis in Massachusetts and the world itself. Focusing on Jack's Family and people they meet along the way, "Jack Jonah" teaches it's audience the multiple ways of grieving, the signs of an addiction that we may miss and how we can make courage contagious.