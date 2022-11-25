Jack Mitchell: My Life Is Black and White

Not Available

Director Craig Highberger follows his acclaimed documentary Superstar in a Housedress with this exceptional portrait of Jack Mitchell, a pivotal photographer of the arts for more than five decades. Through hundreds of his beautiful images, recollections from Jack and from Bob Pavlik, his partner of nearly 50 years, as well as interviews with luminaries including playwright Edward Albee, Broadway star Patti LuPone, critic Clive Barnes, dance greats Merce Cunningham, Judith Jamison, and Kevin McKenzie, and author/composer Ned Rorem, among others, Highberger reveals his fascinating life and the art world he documented for Dance Magazine, The New York Times, After Dark and countless other publications.