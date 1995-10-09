1995

Jack O

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 9th, 1995

Studio

American Independent Productions

A long long time ago a wizard was put to death, but he swore vengeance on the townsfolk that did him in, particularly Arthur Kelly's family. Arthur had done the final graces on him when he came back to life as Mr. Jack the Pumpkin Man. The Kellys proliferated through the years, and when some devil-may-care teens accidentally unleash Jack-O, young Sean Kelly must stop him somehow as his suburban world is accosted and the attrition rate climbs

Cast

Catherine WalshVivian Machen
Bill CrossRichard Watson
John CarradineWalter Machen
Brinke StevensWitch
Dawn WildsmithSorceress
Cameron MitchellDr. Cadaver

