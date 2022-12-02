Not Available

Jack & Roger is how porn should be - muscular, handsome, versatile studs that perform with unbridled lust and athletic grace. Jack Wrangler and Roger are two such superstars who more than outclass the competition with the free-wheeling, macho sex excerpted in this six vignette compilation. An incomparable feat of film making from the era when gay film meant gay theatre, and a treasure of lust-drenched frolics! A must for any Jack or Roger fan, this compilation is also a great introduction to the superstars!