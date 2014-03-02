2014

Jack Strong

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 2nd, 2014

Studio

Scorpio Studio

A spy thriller telling a historically based story of a man who alone dares to challenge Soviets being in the middle of the communistic system himself. Planning the maneuvers of Warsaw Pact forces he discovers that the American plans of nuclear counterattack against Soviet forces is planned to be executed on Polish territory. Thanks to his determination he starts a long, lonely and psychologically exhausting cooperation with CIA. From that moment the life of his and his family is in danger as one careless move can lead to tragedy.

Cast

Jess BrownellBogdan Kukliński
Patrick WilsonDavid Forden, CIA agent
Dagmara DominczykSue
Maja OstaszewskaHanna Kuklinska
Dimitri BilovIvanov
Oleg MaslennikovKulikov (as Oleg Maslennikow)

