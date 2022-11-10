Not Available

Jack the Ripper was a 1988 two-part television movie/mini-series portraying a fictionalized account of the hunt for Jack The Ripper, the killer responsible for the Whitechapel murders of 1888. The series coincided with the 100th anniversary of the murders. Using historical characters involved in the genuine 1888 hunt for the killer, the film was written by Derek Marlowe and David Wickes