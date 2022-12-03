Jack The Ripper - L´Invention Du Serial Killer

Not Available

In 1888 a terrible series of murders kept London in suspense. A serial killer is up to mischief, giving himself the pseudonym "Jack the Ripper". In the then Puritan England of Queen Victoria, police work and its methods were still in their infancy, which made the solution of the case even more difficult. The press also exaggerated the case in order to increase their circulation. The crimes quickly led to debates about poverty and prostitution in Victorian society. The short documentation gives an overview of the case, which has been decisive in several respects and will probably remain unsolved forever.