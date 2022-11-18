Jack versus Josephine

Not Available

A drunken cemetery gardener unintentionally brings the dead prostitute murderer Jack back to life and thus the disaster in the Viennese red-light district begins to take its course. Jack goes on the hunt with his muscle car again for young, naive prostitutes and causes one bloodbath after the other. The insecure and helpless young prostitutes seek advice from a vodoo priestess who helps them to immediate protection by conjuring the legendary Josephine from the realm of the dead...