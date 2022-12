Not Available

Jack Walker is the prototype 90’s action star. But while the millennium has changed, he hasn’t. Jack is about to hit rock bottom when he almost misses his final chance for a comeback, and what a comeback it is. What started out as a low-budget, no-name CMovie becomes a game of life and death. When the crew is taken hostage by ruthless drugrunners it is up to Jack and the stunt team to fight their way out for real!