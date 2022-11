Not Available

As the years go by and the infamous bass line of Seven Nation Army remains as distinctive ever, Jack White’s position as the Willy Wonka of modern blues becomes even more secure. Jack is no stranger to Glastonbury... His first performance was with The White Stripes in 2002 and he’s since played with The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather, but this is the first time he’ll be playing the festival solo and if Lazaretto is anything to go by, it’ll be a stompin’ show.