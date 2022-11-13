Jack White – Live from Bonnaroo 2014

Not Available

1. Icky Thump 2. High Ball Stepper 3. Lazaretto 4. Hotel Yorba 5. Temporary Ground 6. Missing Pieces 7. Steady, As She Goes 8. Top Yourself 9. I'm Slowly Turning Into You 10. Freedom At 21 11. Three Women 12. You Don't Know What Love Is (You Just Do As You're Told) 13. We're Going To Be Friends 14. Alone In My Home 15. Ball And Biscui t16. The Lemon Song 17. The Hardest Button To Button 18. Hello Operator 19. Pipeline 20. Miserlou 21. Sixteen Saltines 22. Cannon 23. Blue Blood Blues 24. Astro 25. Love Interruption 26. Little Bird 27. 7 Nation Army Exclusive to the Third Man Records Vault subscribers in Package #22 is TMR294DVD. This extended 27-track headlining set was recorded live at Bonnaroo 2014 on Saturday June 14.