Jack White - Live from the Fargo Theatre

April 26, 2015 - From Fargo, ND, Jack White's final live performance before taking a break for "a long period of time" - an indefinite hiatus. It was also the final show of 5 acoustic performances from the 5 states he's never performed in (Alaska, Idaho, Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota). Allowing 1 ticket per person - at only $3 per ticket - with availability a mere few hours prior at a specified location, Jack ensured that those fans were guaranteed to see him perform, avoiding any scalpers or tourists. Highlights included "Do", "Carolina Drama", "Same Boy You've Always Known", and "You've Got Her In Your Pocket".