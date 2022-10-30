Not Available

Jackass: Gumball 3000 Rally Special

  • Documentary
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Dickhouse Productions

The Gumball 3000 is an annual British 3,000-mile (4,800 km) international motor rally which takes place on public roads, with a different route around the world each year. The third rally, held in April 2001, featured 106 cars, including Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and Chris Pontius, the hosts of Jackass, driving a 1989 Jaguar XJ6. Select portions were broadcast as an hour-long Jackass Gumball 3000 Special on MTV and received the highest viewer ratings of the year.

Cast

Dimitry ElyashkevichHimself
Johnny KnoxvilleHimself
Chris PontiusHimself
Steve-OHimself
Jeff TremaineHimself
Ruby WaxHerself

Images