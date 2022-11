Not Available

BMX great Mat "the Condor" Hoffman joins other top riders in this salute to iconic daredevil Evel Knievel, with host Johnny Knoxville presiding over the insane stunt spectacular. Travis Pastrana, Scott Palmer, Allan Cooke, Davin "Psycho" Halford, Trigger Gumm and Jeff "Harley" Schneider are among the freewheeling talents. Bonus features include a career retrospective for Hoffman, as well as footage of Knoxville's visit to the hospital.