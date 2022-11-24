Jackass Volume Three

Not Available

Due to some random haggard circumstances, Volume 1 of the Jackass TV series isn't coming out anytime soon. But in the meantime here's Volume 3. Volume three of the Jackass series contains a random, haggard selection of segments and bits that aired on our crappy little television show. Memorable moments in this half-ass collection include the recitation of the Gettysburg Address by Johnny Knoxville while a beard of leeches is applied to his ruggedly handsome face, Chris Pontius stripping down for the pleasure of five other dudes, Wee Man and Preston Lacy pulling a "poo switcheroo" with a porta-potty, Dave England digging through the trash and unearthing a tasty treat in a diaper, and a bunch of other absurd stunts, pranks and queer misbehavior from our bumbling cat and crew of idiots.