Jackass Volume Two

Due to some random haggard circumstances, Volume 1 of the Jackass TV series isn't coming out anytime soon. But in the meantime here's Volume 2. Volume two of the Jackass series contains a random, haggard selection of segments and bits that aired on our crappy little television show. Remarkable moments in this half-ass collection include Chris Pontius masquerading as an American werewolf and creating panic in the streets of London, Johnny Knoxville sticking his arm right up a cow's butt, Bam Margera and Brandon Dicamillo taking the hockey gloves off and brawling in the middle of a café, Ehren McGhehey falling flat on his pink face while skateboarding blindfolded, and a bunch of other absurd stunts, pranks and queer misbehavior from our bumbling cat and crew of idiots.