Jackie Chan Presents: Amnesia

Martial-arts legend Jackie Chan presents this pulse-pounding update to his own classic thriller. Finding himself at a murder scene, bike courier Li Ziwei tries to escape, but the culprits force him off a bridge. The amnesia from his head injuries means he can't recognize the faces of his enemies, who have framed him for the crime. Now, carrying the parcel that's his only clue, and with the help of sassy hitchhiker Tong Xin, Li Ziwei must outrun killers and cops while racing to clear his name of the mysterious murder.