Jackie Evancho Music of the Movies

Not Available

In June 2011, eleven year-old singing sensation Jackie Evancho dazzled viewers with her first GREAT PERFORMANCES solo concert from the spectacular Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, Florida. In follow-up to her GP debut, the little girl with a big voice returns with a new special showcasing the great songs from the silver screen. Recorded in the movie palace splendor of the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles,// Perform list : Pure Imagination // Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory Can You Feel The Love Tonight // The Lion King Some Enchanted Evening // South Pacific My Heart Will Go On // Titanic The Summer Knows // Summer of 42 I See The Light // Tangled (Se) Cinema Paradiso // Cinema Paradiso The Music Of The Night // The Phantom of the Opera When I Fall In Love // Sleepless in Seattle Come What May // Moulin Rouge Reflection // Mulan