Jackie Mason: The World According to Me!

This is Jackie Mason’s first one-man Broadway show, which played to sold-out standing-room-only crowds for two years and was a phenomenal success on its American and European tours. This show earned Mr. Mason a special Tony award for outstanding theatrical achievement in 1989 as well as his first Outer Critics Circle Award, ACE Award, Emmy Award, and Grammy nomination. Once in a generation a performer emerges who is so extraordinary and so brilliant that everyone else in the field is measured against them. Jackie Mason is such a performer, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest stand-up comics of all time.