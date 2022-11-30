Jackie & Oopjen

Not Available

12-year-old Jackie has made Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum, where her mom works, her second home. While wandering around after hours, Oopjen from Rembrandt's famous painting suddenly comes to life. It seems she is looking for her long lost sister. Jackie is used to solving other people's problems and decides to take Oopjen home, so they can go look for her sister. For the woman from the Golden Age, this modern world, its customs and appliances are a great adventure. And Jackie, who doesn't really have any friends at school, finally gains a true BFF.