A mockumentary of Jackie Washington, a fictonal star of music, stage and screen played by Jenifer Lewis. The movie now follows Jackie as she tells her story to stardom and fall from grace as she prepares for her own comeback. Full of cameo apperances and funny interviews from stars like Dolly Parton, Whoopi Goldberg, Liza Minnelli, Bette Midler, Chris Rock, Sean Hayes, Ricki Lake, Rosie O'Donnell, David Hyde Pierce, Melissa Etheridge and many others.