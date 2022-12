Not Available

Two handsome twenty-somethings, Kevin and Jay, drive home from the races after having won the jackpot, excited about their newfound fortune. The newlyweds fantasize about how to spend their bag of cash, but disagreement turns into bitterness when Jay claims ownership of the win and prize. As tensions mount and tempers rise, distraction becomes inevitable and the ride home turns into a race towards tragedy from which fate will ensure no one benefits from the windfall.