Jackrabbit 29 is an unconventional, character-driven thriller by writer & director Kyle Klubal. When a young couple goes missing, a large reward is issued for their return. The reward attracts an eccentric mix of characters to the town including bounty hunters, hit-men, and more. We follow them as they cross paths and search for the missing couple. Full of bizarre characters, a nonlinear story-line, and all sorts of twists and turns... —Nicholas Matthews