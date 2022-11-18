Not Available

Digital Playground's Asian sensation, Shay Jordan is back for more… with a cast of eager-to-please, exotic nymphs, Jack's Asian Adventure 4 will surely satiate because these young hotties were born to satisfy your every need. Jack uses the tried and true 'do you want to be in a music video' line and it works flawlessly. These girls are so anxious to serve their masters, they suck and screw and bang you to death. Their sweet, submissive pussies beg for cock to fill them up. Shot entirely on HD and featuring the most sexaholic Asian cast ever, Jack's Asian Adventure sets a new standard for this popular genre.