Jacksons - Victory Tour 1984 - Toronto

The Victory Tour was a concert tour of the United States and Canada by The Jacksons between July and December 1984. It was the first and only tour with all six Jackson brothers (even though Jackie was injured for most of the tour). The group performed 55 concerts to an audience of approximately 2 million. Most came to see Michael Jackson, whose album Thriller was dominating the popular music world at the time. Songs from it and his earlier solo album Off the Wall made up most of the set list. 1. Intro 2. Wanna Be Startin' Somethin' 3. Things I Do for You 4. Off the Wall 5. Ben/Human Nature 6. This Place Hotel 7. She's Out of My Life 8. Jermaine Jackson Medley 9. The Jackson 5 Medley 10. Rock with You 11. Lovely One 12. Workin' Day and Night 13. Beat It 14. Billie Jean 15. Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground)