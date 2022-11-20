Jacky Cheung World Tour Concert

Not Available

Five years after his 2002 tour, Canto-pop god Jacky Cheung finally returned to the stage in 2007 for his long-awaited The Year of Jacky Cheung World Tour. In one year's time, he performed 105 concerts in 12 countries, bringing his perfect voice to the many fans around the world who have been touched by his music in the last 23 years. The singer held concerts in U.S.A, Canada, China, Macau, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, and of course his native Hong Kong, where he held a total of 18 concerts.