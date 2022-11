Not Available

After breaking onto the music scene in 1992, rock band Jackyl was incorrectly assumed to be just another hair band. Their Southern roots set them apart from similar-looking groups, and they managed to outlast some one-hit-wonder colleagues from that decade. This performance filmed at the Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis, S.D., includes tracks such as "The More You Hate It," "Mr. Evil," "Push Comes to Shove," "Redneck Punk" and more.