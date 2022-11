Not Available

Filmed at the Montreal Jazz Festival in the early 1980s, this concert provides nearly an hour of first-class jazz. Bob Mintzer is outspoken on tenor sax in the opening number, underpinned by Jaco’s clear and propulsive bass. Othello Molineaux coaxes a wide range of sounds out of a single steel drum – possibly the most awkward musical instrument ever devised by man – but Othello makes it sing radiantly.