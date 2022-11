Not Available

Jaco Pastorius Trilogue with Albert Mangelsdorff and Alphonse Mouzon. Recorded live at the Berlin Jazz Days, 6 November 1976 at the Berlin Philharmonic. Albert Mangelsdorff – trombone, Alphonse Mouzon – drums, Jaco Pastorius ‎– bass 1) Foreign Fun 2) Accidental Meeting 3) Zores Mores 4) Trilogue 5) Portrait Of Tracy 6) Trio Song 7) Ant Steps on an Elephant's Toe