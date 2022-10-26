Not Available

Jacob

  • History
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Lux Vide

In this inspiring tale from the book of Genesis, young shepherd Jacob (Matthew Modine) falls in love with and wants to marry Rachel (Lara Flynn Boyle), the daughter of his Uncle Laban (Giancarlo Giannini). Lacking a dowry, Jacob toils seven years as his uncle's indentured servant to win Rachel's hand. But calculating Laban dupes him into another seven years of labor. Irene Papas portrays Jacob's iron-willed mother.

Cast

Matthew ModineJakob
Lara Flynn BoyleRahel
Sean BeanEsau
Joss AcklandIsaak
Juliet AubreyLea
Irene PapasRebekka

