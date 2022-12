Not Available

Based on the Newbury Award-winning book by Katherine Paterson, this coming-of-age tale centers on plain 16-year-old Louise Bradshaw (Bridget Fonda), who's been eclipsed all of her life by her beautiful twin sister. In their small fishing community in Chesapeake Bay, Louise dreams of escaping her family's business and discovering her own life. When she begins a friendship with an old sea captain, Louise must reconsider what matters most to her.