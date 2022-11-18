Jacob, Mimmi en de pratende honden

Not Available

When Dad brings Jacob to spend summer in the suburb, the boy not only discovers an environment he has never seen before, but he also makes friends with his cousin "know-it-all" Mimmi, and his uncle Eagle, a former seaman. On top of that he meets Boss, the leader of a pack of talking dogs. Will the unexpected friends - Jacob, Mimmi and the talking dogs - be brave enough to rescue the suburb from the rich Lord Pie who plans to convert the romantic place into impersonal glass skyscraper area?