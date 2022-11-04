Not Available

Jacques Anquetil - The Man, Mystery, Legend

    This remarkable film penetrates the myth surrounding the five time winner of the Tour de France, who "did for cycling what Mozart did for music" ! Anquetil was a prococious talent, inventing a new style - rounded, aerodynamic and apparently easy - that was ahead of its time. Anquetil elevated time-trialling to a new level and set the standard for his generation. In addition to his many victories - Tour de France, Giro d'Italia, Classics - it was his courage and his persistence that we discover in this superbly made film Carefully researched and full of valuable first-hand accounts, notably from his first wife Janine, this film provides a fascinating and very moving insight into the myth surrounding one of cycling's greatest champions.

