Jacques Leonard, el payo Chac

Adventurous, horse trader, designer, photographer, filmmaker, writer, craftsman and lover of Roma, Jacques Leonard (Paris 1909 - L'Escala (Girona) 1995) fell in love with Barcelona and settled there. For fifteen years, his legacy remained stored in a storage room. Today, to open their files, their children James and Alex recall this great French photographer who sought to Gypsies worldwide. Moreover, they discover, in the handwriting of Jacques, the secrets of an eventful and hectic life that culminated in joining Rosario Amaya, a beautiful gypsy Barcelona. They discover the true identity of a parent not given to talking about himself. The voice of Jacques and those who knew him thoroughly recomposed an interesting portrait illustrated by his photograph.