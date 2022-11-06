Jacques Vallee - Thinking Allowed - Implications of UFO Phenomena

Not Available

Dr. Jeffrey Mishlove interviews Dr. Jacques Vallée on the subject of UFOs. Vallée is a computer scientist who contributed greatly to the core architecture of ARPANET (the military prototype of the Internet) and an astronomer who developed the first digital map of Mars for NASA. In the late 1960s he was brought aboard to assist Dr. J. Allen Hynek of Northwestern University on the public USAF investigation of UFOs. Together with Hynek, he concluded that the USAF was responsible for obstructing a proper investigation of the phenomenon. He continued to pursue UFO research independently. He was Steven Spielberg's model for the French scientist in "Close Encounters of the Third Kind."