1991

Jacquot de Nantes

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 24th, 1991

Studio

Canal+

Jacquot Demy is a little boy at the end of the thirties. His father owns a garage and his mother is a hairdresser. The whole family lives happily and likes to sing and to go to the movies. Jacquot is fascinated by every kind of show (theatre, cinema, puppets). He buys a camera to shoot his first amateur film... An evocation of French cineast Jacques Demy's childhood and vocation for the cinema and the musicals.

Cast

Edouard JoubeaudJacquot 2
Laurent MonnierJacquot 3
Brigitte De VillepoixMarilou, la mere
Daniel DubletRaymond, le pere
Philippe MaronJacquot 1

View Full Cast >

Images