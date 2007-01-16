2007

Jacquou the Rebel

  • Adventure
  • Drama

Not Available

Not Available

January 16th, 2007

Pathé Renn Productions

In 1815, young Jacquou lives an idyllic peasant life with his parents in the Périgord region of France. But one day, his childhood happiness is cruelly ended when his father is arrested, after a dispute with the arrogant Count de Nansac. With both his parents dead, Jacquou is adopted by Bonal, a kind priest, under whose influence he grows into an assured, morally upright young man. Now an adult, Jacquou has one desire. To repay the Count de Nansac for the evil he once inflicted on his parents...

Marie-Josée CrozeLa mère de Jacquou
Albert DupontelLe père de Jacquou
Jocelyn QuivrinLe Comte de Nansac
Olivier GourmetLe curé Bonal
Judith DavisLina
Affif Ben BadraLe berger moustachu

