Jade Tiger

  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Shaw Brothers

The headless corpse of the Chao Clan patriarch and the theft of a jade tiger set in motion another successful collaboration between three of the biggest names in swordplay action dramas: director Chu Yuan, martial arts novelist Ku Lung, and kung-fu superstar Ti Lung (the same trio who made The Magic Blade and Clans of Intrigue such big hits). The authoritative Hong Kong Movie News magazine praised the film as one of the director's most "well-known suspenseful thrillers."

Cast

Elliot NgokTang Ao
Ku FengShangguan Ren
Lily Li Li-LiZhao Qian-Qian
Fan Mei-ShengZhao Zhong
Lo LiehTang Chueh
Derek Yee Tung-SingTang Yu

