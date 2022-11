Not Available

Jadi Jantem (English: If I Knew) is a 1974 Indian Bengali-language drama thriller film directed by Tarun Majumdar as Yatrik. This movie was released under the banner of Chitrajug. Uttam Kumar played the role of main protagonist of the movie, Mr. P. K. Basu, Bar-at-law. This movie was based on the thriller novel Nagchampa of Narayan Sanyal.