adoogadu (English: Magician) is a 2015 Indian Telugu film directed by Yogie and produced by V.V.N Prasad under the banner Sathyaa Entertainments. It features Naga Shourya and Sonarika Bhadoria in the lead roles while Ashish Vidyarthi and Ajay appear in crucial roles. This movie marks the debut of Sonarika Bhadoria in Tollywood industry. The film has released worldwide on 26 June 2015.