Not Available

Fortunate are those who are able to live the rest of their lives with whom they first fall in love with. "Baljit Singh Deo" The film reflects a journey of a young man Abahijot (Harbhajan Mann), which holds so much excitement, dreams, sadness, happiness, hate and love. Parting from your loved ones is only a phase everyone goes through but the love remains strong in the hearts of those who are left