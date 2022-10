Not Available

A documentary following one of Sweden's most celebrated musicians - Laleh - over two years time. One of the most popular artists in Sweden, Laleh is also one of the most private and this movie is one of the few time where we get to get really close to her. We get to see her in Hammarkullen, where she grew up, but also on a wide range of scenes in both Sweden and abroad - following both her artistic work as well as private matters.