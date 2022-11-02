Not Available

Jagapati (Jagapati Babu) is an orphan and also a loyal henchman of local MLA Goud (Pradeep Rawat). Jagapati loyally protects the interests of Goud and also provides security to him. Incidentally Jagapati turns out to be the local Sub Inspector of Police. He turns the police station into a bar and makes the constables serve liquor. He happens to meet a beautiful girl called Lavanya (Rakshita) and falls in love with her. And Lavanya turns out to be a widow of Murari (Sai Kiran) whom Jagapati kills. The rest of the story is all about how Jagapati mends himself.