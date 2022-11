Not Available

In this lyrical video, artist Jagari Chatterjee performs the time-honored form of Indian poetry known as ghazal, delivering the works in melodic spoken word in her native tongue (Urdu). Chatterjee recites seven popular ghazals, including "Kahoon jo Haal to Kahete Ho," "Silsila Pyar ka Aise hi Chale," "Kahi Sher o Nagma Banke," Sahil ki Taraf Kashti le Chal," "Tum Aeya Tasalli Dene" and "Dekha Hai Zindegi ko Kuchh."