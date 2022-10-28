Jagathi Jagathish in Town

Not Available

In this comedy of errors, one of each of 2 pairs of twins are stolen by a childless nurse from their mother, years apart. The 1st twin is in turn stolen by the nurse's thieving husband & grows up to be a thief Jagadeendran (Jagathi), while his twin grows up in his real family to be Balakrishnan (Jagathi), a cop. From the 2nd pair, the twin who grows up with the nurse becomes an actor Jagadheesh Chandran (Jagadish) & his twin, with his real mother, grows up to become cop Unnikrishnan (Jagadish).