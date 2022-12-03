Jago-Jago Bayaran (Si Gobang II)

Not Available

Gobang finds his older sibling wounded when he returns to his village. Dying, the sibling reveals that Naning and his henchman, Jupri, are the culprits. To protect himself, Naning, hires mercenaries. Gobang asks his teacher at another village for advice. He is advised not to take revenge, especially since his lover, Jamilla, is Jupri’s daughter. After spending sometime with his adopted sibling, Nio, Gobang returns. He does not know that the mercenaries have murdered Nio’s father. The situation in the village deteriorates. A Dutch landlord, Van Hallen, murders his best friend. Naning’s mercenary kidnaps Jamilla. And libel is spread that Gobang is the kidnapper, leading to his arrest. Nio comes to avenge his father’s death and frees Gobang from jail. But Nio is killed by Jupri, who in turn, is killed by Gobang. Then Van Hallen is killed. Watched by Jamilla, Gobang takes Nio’s body away.