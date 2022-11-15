Jagoan Instan

Not Available

In America there are three unemployed hotshots because their country is at peace and prosperous. In Indonesia, there is a former champ who failed to improve his country’s condition. Corruption and crime remain rampant. Om Gun (Dede Yusuf), the former champ, invites the three American hotshots to Indonesia with the proviso to bring what is called champ serum. With the serum Om Gun recruites his nephew, Bumi (Kemal Palevi), to become a whiz to fight crimes. Bumi then becomes Instant Champ, who has strength and superiority after being injected with the serum. When the serum disappears, Bumi is back into a mediocre man. Ranging from spying on members of the House of Parliament that make a comparative study to save the guardian of a mountain to be done by Bumi. He even saves one bucket of money from the house of a corruptor.