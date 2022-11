Not Available

Faramarz, the son of the Servant Divan family, marries a girl from the village of Mary, who owns a child and gives her name Leila. The server of the Divan, which opposed this marriage, thwarted Faramarz. Faramarz falls to the valley at the time of driving and dies. The server of the Divan, with the help of the uncle, kidnaps Hassan Leila as his only son, and pretends to burn Leila in the burning fire of the Mary's hut.